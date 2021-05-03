Fulmer will start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer had been available out of the bullpen recently, but he'll draw his fourth start of the season in Tuesday's series opener against Boston. The right-hander hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his seven appearances this year, and he's posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 21 innings.

More News