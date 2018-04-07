Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Stifles White Sox in Saturday's win

Fulmer (1-1) picked up the win over the White Sox on Saturday, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings and allowing six hits and three walks while striking out four.

It wasn't the sharpest performance from Fulmer -- he threw 56 of 92 pitches for strikes and generated only nine swinging strikes -- but he shut down any hint of a rally from the White Sox. The right-hander's 0.68 ERA through 13.1 innings stands in stark contrast to his mediocre 7:5 K:BB, and it could be the former that suffers in his next start Thursday in Cleveland.