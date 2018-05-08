Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven but falters in sixth Monday
Fulmer struck out seven but allowed five runs on four hits and three walks through 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against Texas.
Fulmer's only blemish through five frames was a Nomar Mazara home run in the second inning, but he was undone in the sixth as he couldn't handle the third time through the order. The four-run frame included a walk and a pair of doubles. Entering Monday's contest, hitters were 13-for-36 (.361) with a walk, a double and a home run when facing Fulmer for the third time. The necessary endurance and deception to get through the lineup a third time is often one of the toughest hurdles for young pitchers to get over, but Fulmer will have to do it if he wants to make the next step. He'll get another chance Sunday against the Mariners.
