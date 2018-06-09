Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision

Fulmer didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander has been inconsistent this season, but he was sharp Friday, throwing 71 of 108 pitches for strikes and delivering his sixth quality start of the year. Fulmer will take a 4.40 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Twins.