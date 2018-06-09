Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision
Fulmer didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander has been inconsistent this season, but he was sharp Friday, throwing 71 of 108 pitches for strikes and delivering his sixth quality start of the year. Fulmer will take a 4.40 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes another loss Sunday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up second win•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven against Mariners•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Gives up six runs against Mariners•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven but falters in sixth Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...