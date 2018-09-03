Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Suffers shin contusion

Fulmer was pulled with one out left in the sixth inning of his start Monday against the White Sox after suffering a right shin contusion.

The Tigers are considering Fulmer day-to-day, so it appears that he has a good chance to make his next start, which is lined up for Sunday against the Cardinals. It's unlikely that the injury shortened his outing by much, as he'd already thrown 96 pitches.

More News
Our Latest Stories