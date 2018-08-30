Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tagged for seven runs in loss
Fulmer (3-10) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out three across 3.2 innings.
It looked like it was going to be smooth sailing for Fulmer after he needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the opening frame, but the Royals responded with seven extra-base hits -- including a pair of two-run homers -- and seven runs before chasing him with two outs in the fourth inning. The blowup outing raised Fulmer's ERA from 4.32 to 4.71. The right-hander threw just 71 pitches Wednesday (after throwing 77 in his first game back), so he still may need one more outing before he's fully stretch out. He'll face the White Sox in Chicago next.
