Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes another loss Sunday
Fulmer (2-5) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, as he gave up four earned runs over six innings of work. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out three.
Fulmer was better than he was in his last start, when he allowed five runs over just 3.1 innings, but the righty still took his second straight loss. After starting the year with a 2.80 ERA across his first six starts, Fulmer has posted a 6.90 ERA across his subsequent six starts. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Friday against the Indians.
