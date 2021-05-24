Fulmer (3-3) was charged with the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits without recording an out versus Kansas City. He also took a blown save.

Fulmer allowed an infield single to Whit Merrifield and a walkoff home run to Carlos Santana. The right-hander had only allowed one unearned run in his previous 10 innings before Sunday's disaster. Fulmer is now 4-for-5 in save chances with four holds, a 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 31.2 innings. He's now made 13 of his 17 appearances as a reliever after he was removed from the rotation earlier in May.