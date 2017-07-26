Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss despite strong effort Tuesday
Fulmer (10-8) gave up three runs on eight hits over eight innings while striking out six in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.
He threw 72 of 108 pitches for strikes, but the Tigers offense wasn't able to give Fulmer any run support. The 24-year-old has now delivered seven quality starts in his last eight outings, but his 3.35 ERA and 1.10 WHIP on the year could be in jeopardy in his next start Monday on the road against the Yankees.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows eight in loss to Royals•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Racks up fourth straight victory•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns third straight victory•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Goes eight to beat Giants•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Falls one out short of complete game•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss in quality start against Padres•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...