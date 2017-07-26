Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss despite strong effort Tuesday

Fulmer (10-8) gave up three runs on eight hits over eight innings while striking out six in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

He threw 72 of 108 pitches for strikes, but the Tigers offense wasn't able to give Fulmer any run support. The 24-year-old has now delivered seven quality starts in his last eight outings, but his 3.35 ERA and 1.10 WHIP on the year could be in jeopardy in his next start Monday on the road against the Yankees.