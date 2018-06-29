Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss in eight-inning effort

Fulmer (3-7) took the loss despite a solid effort Thursday against the A's. He allowed four runs over 8.0 innings while notching five strikeouts and no walks.

A rough third inning sunk Fulmer as he coughed up three runs in the frame and gave up one more in the fourth on a Chad Pinder double. His run support was essentially non-existent as the Tigers did not register a single run after Nick Castellanos' two-run shot in the first. Fulmer's command was strong; he threw 79 of his 110 pitches for strikes and only allowed two baserunners in his final four innings. He's lined up to face Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs on Tuesday.

