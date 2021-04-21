Fulmer (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over four innings. He took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Pirates.

Fulmer was initially only expected to work three innings at most, but his pitch count was low enough to stay in. That turned out to be a mistake, as the Pirates tagged him for three runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander had a 3.94 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 16 innings this season. Fulmer is still working up his pitch count -- he threw 60 pitches Wednesday (40 strikes). He could start on short rest versus the Royals on Sunday, but he could be piggybacked again as he was against the Pirates.