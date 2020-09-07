Fulmer (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk across 2.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Twins.

Fulmer looked pretty good through the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third, when he allowed a solo home run to Ryan Jeffers, followed by a double, a walk and a single before getting the hook. Daniel Norris then allowed all three inherited runners to score on a double by Eddie Rosario. Fulmer has still yet to last more than three innings in a start this season, and he threw just 47 pitches Monday, down from the season-high 65 he recorded in his previous outing. The Tigers are clearly being cautious with the 27-year-old in his first season back after Tommy John surgery, which limits his fantasy appeal. Fulmer lines up to face the White Sox in his next start Saturday, and he'll likely have a limited workload once again.