Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss Sunday despite strong effort
Fulmer (3-8) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers despite allowing only three runs (two earned) over seven innings. He gave up five hits and three walks, and struck out six.
All the damage against Fulmer came in the first two innings, including a solo home run by Jurickson Profar two batters into the game, but the 25-year-old righty settled in after that. However, the Tigers could muster just four hits and no runs, so Fulmer was saddled with a tough-luck loss. After a rough May (6.32 ERA in six starts), Fulmer has been much better since the start of June, posting a 3.47 ERA over his past seven outings. He'll get a tough test in his next scheduled start, which is slated for Saturday in Houston.
