Fulmer allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings pitched in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Indians. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Fulmer was able to work around a Francisco Lindor double to toss a scoreless first inning, but allowed a homer to Franmil Reyes to leadoff the second. The righty was bit by the long ball again an inning later when Lindor followed a Jose Ramirez walk with a two-run shot to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead. It marked yet another short start for Fulmer (58 pitches), who continues to be used cautiously in his return from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old is slated to face the Indians once again Friday.