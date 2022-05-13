Fulmer (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk across an inning of work to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics. He struck out one.

Fulmer allowed his first home run of the season in the eighth inning, a two-run blast by Seth Brown, which broke open a 3-3 tie. The righty still has a solid 2.70 ERA, but with the 9-23 Tigers struggling to score many runs, the margin for error is thin for all of the team's pitchers. Despite the hiccup, Fulmer should remain an important reliever in Detroit, typically working in front of closer Gregory Soto.