Fulmer (neck) will throw a bullpen this weekend before progressing to live batting practice, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said the righty could begin a rehab assignment if all goes well with the upcoming throwing sessions. Fulmer, who has been sidelined since June 27 with a neck strain, had carved out a late-inning relief role for himself before the injury and figures to rejoin the bullpen in a similar capacity once activated from the injured list.