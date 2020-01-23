Play

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throwing from 90 feet

Fulmer (elbow) is throwing from 90 feet on flat ground, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer is slowly working his way back to full strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. The right-hander is expected to increase his throwing distance to 120 feet next week before hopefully progressing to mound work thereafter. The hope is that Fulmer will be ready to return at some point this summer.

