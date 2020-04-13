Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throwing off mound

Fulmer (elbow) is throwing off a mound at the Tigers' spring training facility and could be ready to join the team when the delayed regular season is able to begin, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer underwent Tommy John surgery before the start of last season and it was expected that he'd be out until around midseason this year. However, with play suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old may actually be ready to go by the new Opening Day, depending on when it is. Tigers' manager Ron Gardenhire said that Fulmer is "doing great" and is ramping up his activity, though the righty will still need to face live batters before he is cleared to return.