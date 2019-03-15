Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throws bullpen session
Fulmer completed a bullpen session Friday morning without a knee brace, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer has apparently been bothered by a knee issue which helps to explain his drop in velocity this spring and why the team opted to shut him down to refine his lower-body mechanics. The 26-year-old is still working to regain the explosiveness to his delivery as his status for Opening Day is in severe doubt.
