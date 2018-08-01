Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throws off flat ground
Fulmer (oblique) threw off flat ground for the first time since being placed on the DL immediately after the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Fulmer's last appearance came against the Astros on July 14, during which he was roughed up for seven runs on 10 hits across 4.2 innings. Less than a week later he was put on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 1 left oblique strain after suffering the injury in a standard bullpen session. The Tigers have yet to offer up a timetable for his return, but it's expected that he will need time to throw a couple bullpens and potentially go out on a rehab assignment, so don't expect him to return for another couple weeks.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: To resume throwing Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Dealing with Grade 1 oblique strain•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Expected to miss significant time•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: On DL with oblique strain•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Blasted by Astros•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Falls to 3-8•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...