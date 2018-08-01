Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throws off flat ground

Fulmer (oblique) threw off flat ground for the first time since being placed on the DL immediately after the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Fulmer's last appearance came against the Astros on July 14, during which he was roughed up for seven runs on 10 hits across 4.2 innings. Less than a week later he was put on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 1 left oblique strain after suffering the injury in a standard bullpen session. The Tigers have yet to offer up a timetable for his return, but it's expected that he will need time to throw a couple bullpens and potentially go out on a rehab assignment, so don't expect him to return for another couple weeks.