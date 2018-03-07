Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throws successful bullpen session Tuesday
Fulmer (elbow) threw around 40 pitches in the bullpen Tuesday and did not experience any issues, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer was scratched from his start Sunday with soreness in his throwing elbow, with that outing getting bumped to Friday. After getting through the bullpen session without any setbacks, Fulmer seems on track to make his Friday start and potentially line up as the Opening Day starter.
