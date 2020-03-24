Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Timetable likely unchanged

Fulmer should be able to continue his rehab work while the MLB season is delayed and is likely still on track for a return to the majors after midseason, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While team activities are significantly hampered by the coronavirus, most of Fulmer's rehab work is solo, meaning he should be able to make progress during the delay. The 27-year-old has yet to resume throwing at maximum effort, but the Tigers have no reason to rush him at this point. He will likely continue to slowly ramp up his throwing program at the team's spring facility in the absence of any games.