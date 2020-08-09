Fulmer is slated to work as the opener in Monday's game against the White Sox, with Daniel Norris following him, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer has only made one appearance so far this season, as he had a start rained out last weekend, and then the Tigers and Cardinals postponed an entire series due to a coronavirus outbreak within the St. Louis organization. Because of the long layoff between outings and the fact that he's still building up stamina in his first season back after Tommy John surgery, Fulmer isn't expected to work too far into Monday's game. Norris is expected to handle the middle innings as the team's primary pitcher. Manager Ron Gardenhire indicated that he'd like to get three innings out of each pitcher.