Tigers' Michael Fulmer: To resume throwing Tuesday

Fulmer (oblique) is expected to begin a throwing program Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer was placed on the disabled list July 20 with a left oblique strain, although it's great news that he's ready to start throwing once again. A concrete timetable for his return hasn't been set, but he figures to remain on the DL until early-to-mid August, as a few minor-league appearances will likely be necessary.

More News
Our Latest Stories