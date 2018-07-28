Tigers' Michael Fulmer: To resume throwing Tuesday
Fulmer (oblique) is expected to begin a throwing program Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Fulmer was placed on the disabled list July 20 with a left oblique strain, although it's great news that he's ready to start throwing once again. A concrete timetable for his return hasn't been set, but he figures to remain on the DL until early-to-mid August, as a few minor-league appearances will likely be necessary.
