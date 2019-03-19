Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tommy John surgery recommended
Fulmer is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fulmer's velocity had been considerably down this spring, yet the news still comes as a surprise, as he'd been reportedly dealing with a mechanical issue and a potential knee injury. Elbow concerns hadn't been mentioned, but he's had two doctors recommend the surgery and will now seek a third opinion. Assuming he does indeed go through with the procedure, Fulmer would miss all of 2019 and at least a few months of 2020 as well.
