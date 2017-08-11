Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses bullpen Friday
Fulmer (elbow) was able to throw a rain-shortened bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the Twins, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.
Depending on the results of Friday's bullpen, Fulmer could be in line to return to the rotation for next week's series against the Rangers. The right-hander landed on the DL with right elbow neuritis just over a week ago after getting rocked by the Yankees during the last couple innings of latest start. Manager Brad Ausmus will likely address Fulmer's position within the next couple days with information regarding his next projected start.
