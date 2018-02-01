Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses bullpen Thursday

Fulmer (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fulmer continues to ramp up his activity as he looks to get back to 100 percent after undergoing ulnar transposition surgery back in September. Barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of spring training; a healthy Fulmer will look to return to his 2016 form that helped him win American League Rookie of the Year honors (3.06 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 159 innings).