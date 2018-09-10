Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses quality start but takes loss
Fulmer (3-11) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, as he allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out five.
Fulmer took a line drive to his right shin in his last start, which forced him from the game, but he was able to toss 97 pitches and log a quality start (sort of) Sunday. The 25-year-old has seen his ERA climb in each of his three MLB seasons, as he has a 4.56 mark this season following a 3.06 ERA in 2016 and a 3.83 ERA last year, but he has the talent to have a strong finish to 2018. Fulmer next lines up to face Cleveland on the road Saturday.
