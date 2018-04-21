Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses seven solid innings Friday
Fulmer took a no decision after allowing two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over seven innings during the Tigers' win over the Royals in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.
Fulmer bounced back after giving up nine runs (six earned) over three innings to the Indians last week, although the Tigers were unable to retake the lead until JaCoby Jones' walkoff home run in the 10th inning. Besides the blow-up start, the 25-year-old has given up only three runs over 20.1 innings (three starts) this season.
