Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tough-luck loser Sunday
Fulmer (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates despite allowing just a single run over eight innings. He gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out three.
Fulmer carried over his spring training success (2.12 ERA in 17 innings), but Detroit was held hitless through 6.1 innings and ended up losing 1-0. This could be a sign of things to come for Fulmer, as he often posts strong starts with modest strikeout totals, and the Tigers could struggle to score runs with Ian Kinsler and J.D. Martinez no longer around. Still, this was a good start to the season for the right-hander after undergoing elbow surgery in September, and he'll look to keep things rolling Saturday against the White Sox on the road.
