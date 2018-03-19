Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Trying out new slider
Fulmer is working on a slower slider with more break this spring, mlive.com reports.
Fulmer threw his slider 21.3 percent of the time last season, and it graded out fairly well. This year's version is in the mid-80s rather than hovering around 90, though it has more break. Both velocity and break are important for an offspeed pitch, so it's not clear yet whether the arsenal change will have the desired effect for Fulmer. His ERA was a solid 3.83 last year, though his xFIP was a mediocre 4.24 and his strikeout rate dropped to 16.9 percent. It's possible the re-worked slider could help him get back some strikeouts, which would help his real-world and fantasy value.
