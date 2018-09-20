Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Undergoes successful surgery

Fulmer underwent successful knee surgery Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fulmer opted for surgery after Dr. James Andrews confirmed the right-hander suffered a torn right meniscus. The procedure typically carries a recovery timetable of three or four months, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to go by the start of spring training. Fulmer finished the season with a 4.69 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 110:46 K:BB across 24 starts (132.1 innings).