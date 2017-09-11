Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Undergoing surgery on elbow Tuesday
Fulmer (elbow) will undergo ulnar transposition surgery Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It had appeared doubtful that Fulmer was going to return this season, and the news that he'll undergo surgery on his elbow only confirms those fears. The procedure typically carries a rehab period between three and four months, so barring any setbacks, Fulmer should be back in full health for spring training. The 24-year-old's second season will end with a 10-12 record along with a 3.83 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. With Fulmer out, Chad Bell will likely finish the season in the Tigers' rotation.
More News
