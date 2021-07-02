Fulmer (spine) on Friday visited the same orthopedic surgeon who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2019, Jason Beck of MLB.comreports.

Fulmer was placed on the injured list last weekend with a cervical spine strain, and while it's not immediately clear that he needs a procedure done, it's a bit ominous that he's meeting with an orthopedic surgeon. Manager A.J. Hinch said he just wants players to be "comfortable" when it comes to medical issues, but it's still worth monitoring whether Fulmer's ailment might be something more serious. For now, he's eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday.