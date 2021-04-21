Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Fulmer will pitch only 2-to-3 innings in his start during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates before Tarik Skubal follows the right-hander in long relief, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer had been expected to make a more traditional start Tuesday, but that plan was thwarted after inclement weather in Detroit resulted in a postponement. Beginning Wednesday, the Tigers will begin a stretch of six games in five games, but Hinch apparently isn't planning on adding a sixth starter to the mix. Instead, the skipper is hopeful that with an abbreviated outing Tuesday, Fulmer will be ready to start on three days' rest in Sunday's series finale versus the Royals.