Fulmer is slated to start Wednesday's game in Houston, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Though Derek Holland received the first chance to replace the injured Julio Teheran (shoulder) in the rotation earlier this weekend in Cleveland, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity, working only 2.2 innings while giving up three runs on four hits. Fulmer, meanwhile, thrived as a mop-up man behind Holland, striking out five over four innings of a one-run ball. On the heels of that impressive relief outing, Fulmer will get the starting nod over Holland, but he may need another strong showing versus Houston to guarantee himself future turns through the rotation. The Tigers will eventually return Spencer Turnbull from the COVID-19 injured list, and he could end up bumping one of Fulmer or youngsters Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal from the rotation.