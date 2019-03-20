Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
A third opinion on Fulmer's injured elbow confirmed the previous two diagnoses, and he has decided to undergo Tommy John surgery, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Fulmer had trouble with his velocity and mechanics earlier in camp, but he felt discomfort after a recent bullpen session and underwent an MRI, which revealed the tear in his elbow ligament. He wanted to get several looks at the MRI results, but all of them came back the same, so instead of preparing for the regular season, he will undergo surgery in the near future and miss the entire season, and likely part of the 2020 campaign as well. A better estimate at Fulmer's return timetable should be revealed after the procedure is completed.
