Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Won't start Opening Day
Jordan Zimmermann, not Fulmer, will start Opening Day, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It was widely assumed that Fulmer would get the nod, but manager Ron Gardenhire decided to go with the veteran Zimmermann, who turned in a career-worst 6.08 ERA last season. Fulmer is Detroit's most talented starter, but he has dealt with some elbow issues this spring, so perhaps the Tigers are just giving him a little extra time to get ready for the season.
