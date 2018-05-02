Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Works around early trouble in no-decision
Fulmer pitched six innings and struck out five while allowing a pair of runs on six hits and two walks in Wednesday's no-decision versus the Rays.
Fulmer's day got off to a rocky start with a bases-loaded jam in the first and a couple of baserunners in the second, but he escaped relatively unscathed and settled down the rest of the way. Partially due to the labored opening frames, he needed 109 pitches just to get through six innings -- the first time he's exceeded the 100-pitch threshold this season. The end result was a third straight quality start, and he's mostly recovered from his one bad start (nine runs, six earned) against Cleveland. Fulmer will carry a 2.80 ERA when he takes on the Rangers on Monday.
