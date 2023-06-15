Lorenzen (2-4) allowed six runs on nine hits across six innings to take the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta. He walked two and struck out three.

Lorenzen allowed six runs for the second straight start, with three solo home runs accounting for half of the damage Wednesday. The righty had a 3.21 ERA before this rough patch but has seen that balloon to 4.23. Lorenzen has a fairly thin margin of error because he doesn't miss a ton of bats, and he's now sitting at 47 strikeouts through 66 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which should come early next week against the Royals.