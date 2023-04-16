Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Giants, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The strikeouts were somewhat encouraging, but Lorenzen's first start of the season was mostly poor as he served up two-run homers to Blake Sabol in the second inning and J.D. Davis in the third, eventually exiting after 79 pitches (52 strikes). Fortunately for the right-hander, he got bailed out by Detroit's batters after he hit the showers. Lorenzen, whose season debut was delayed due to a spring groin strain, should remain in the rotation for at least another couple turns. He'll hope he's shaken off all the rust ahead of his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Baltimore.