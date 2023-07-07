Lorenzen (3-6) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Athletics. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

Lorenzen powered through a subpar Oakland lineup and got plenty of support in the 9-0 win. The righty's next appearance is set for Tuesday's All-Star Game, which will be his first time in the Midsummer Classic. Lorenzen finishes the first half with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts across 87 innings (15 starts). Those numbers don't jump off the page but they've been much needed on a Detroit pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries.