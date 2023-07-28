Lorenzen (5-7) took the loss against the Angels in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Lorenzen has thrived since departing the Angels to join Detroit in the offseason, earning his first career All-Star selection and coming into Thursday having tossed three straight scoreless outings. However, he was no match for Shohei Ohtani in the matinee of the twin bill, as the two-way star tossed a complete-game shutout to hand Lorenzen the loss. Despite the defeat, Lorenzen pitched fairly well, compiling 16 swinging strikes and tying a season high with seven punchouts. The right-hander's next start is tentatively scheduled to be a road matchup against the Pirates next week.