Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing zero runs on three hits and one walk over five innings during a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. He struck out four.

Lorenzen missed the first three weeks of the 2023 regular season due to a groin strain, so he was making just his second start of the year. It was a strong bounce-back performance after he served up six runs over four innings against the Giants, and he'll look to maintain his momentum during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Baltimore's upcoming three-game road set in Milwaukee.