Lorenzen (2-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Lorenzen had three good starts and three bad ones in June, with his last outing of the month falling in the latter category. He's now lost four of his last eight starts, and he took no-decisions in the other four in that span. For the season, the right-hander has a 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB through 82 innings across 14 starts. Lorenzen is projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.