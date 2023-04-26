Lorenzen (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings during a 6-2 loss to the Brewers. He struck out five.

Lorenzen struggled to find his command early, as he hit Christian Yelich, walked Jesse Winker and fell behind 3-0 to Rowdy Tellez in the first inning. After the right-hander worked his way back into the count, Tellez opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Brian Anderson followed with a two-run single. After appearing to settle down, Lorenzen served up a two-run blast to Victor Caratini in the third but was able to get out of the inning and posted two scoreless frames before getting pulled. It's been mixed results for Lorenzen since making his delayed season debut, as he's allowed 11 runs over two starts (nine innings) but tossed five shutout frames in his other outing. He'll look to build some momentum in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Detroit's upcoming three-game set versus the Mets.