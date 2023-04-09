Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters before Sunday's game against the Red Sox that the plan is for Lorenzen (groin) to make his next start in the big leagues, but he'll be evaluated by the medical staff before making the decision, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lorenzen made a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Toledo and gave up four runs in 2.1 innings of work against Triple-A Iowa. The right-hander is recovering from a left groin strain and missed well over two weeks with the injury, so it's possible Lorenzen won't be fully stretched out for an appearance or two with the Tigers -- assuming that he gets clearance to join the club.