Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs (zero earned) on two hits and one walk over 6.2 scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Lorenzen bounced back from a poor last start, where he gave up three home runs, to toss 6.2 innings with zero earned runs Saturday. The 31-year-old has had a rollercoaster 2023, giving up five or more earned runs three times while giving up one or fewer earned runs in his other five appearances. Through eight starts (46.1 innings), Lorenzen owns a 3.50 ERA and 1.10 WHIP to pair with a 2.92 K/BB. Though Lorenzen is best utilized as a matchup-based streamer and daily fantasy option due to his volatility, he can provide value to managers who are willing to put up with the occasional blow-up start.