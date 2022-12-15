Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
After spending one season with the Angels, the 30-year-old righty is once again on the move. Lorenzen spent a bit of time on the injured list between July and September last season with a shoulder injury, though he was still able to put up a 4.24 ERA and 1.28 WHIP on the year -- both improvements from his 2021 campaign. He will likely take a spot toward the back-end of the Tigers' rotation in 2023.