Lorenzen (1-1) allowed one run on four hits across seven innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets. He walked two and struck out one.

Outside of the low strikeout total, Lorenzen was great, and he was able to earn his first win of the year as the Tigers provided eight runs of support. The righty missed the first three weeks of the season with a groin injury and now has a 5.14 ERA across four starts. He's tentatively lined up to take the mound again Monday against Cleveland.